Noname Gave Him The Best Guest Verse Of His Career

http://www.hotnewhiphop.com reports – From Future on “Smoke Break” to Childish Gambino on “Favorite Song,” Chance The Rapper has received some great guest verses on his mixtapes in the past. Apparently, none of those verses can stand up to what his fellow Chicagoan Noname spat on “Lost,” a standout cut from Chance’s Acid Rap. During a conversation with Hannibal Buress on the comedian’s “Handsome Rambler” podcast, Chancellor revealed his true thoughts on the merit of his mixtape guests. Here’s what Chance said:

“The best guest verse that I got from somebody is the Noname verse on ‘Lost’ …”