Turn ya volume up a little louder on January 1st because 957/1051 Jamz’s Empire DJs are going all the way in for the New Year all day starting at 9am as The Empire Coalition brings you “The New Year New Me Mix” jam packed with the hits that will have you lit no matter where you are! So on New Year’s day wake up and keep the party going with the station that has no chill! 957 / 1051 Jamz