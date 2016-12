957/1051 Jamz is flooding your airwaves on New Year’s Eve with Monsters of Jamz like Drake, Jeezy, and Ti, and even some of the greatests like Tupac, Biggie, and Master P as we countdown the hottest songs of 2016 mixed with a few throwbacks from the monsters of hip and R and B!

It’s The Monster Jam “Monsters of Jamz” countdown on 957/1051 Jamz powered by Monster Jam that crushes the BJCC January 7th and 8th. Tickets start at $15 dollars at ticketmaster dot com!