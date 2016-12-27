Tributes to George Micheal

George Micheal is believed to have died of heart failure according to this CNN report. “In a career spanning four decades, the British pop singer sold over 100 million albums and had many chart-topping hits, including “Careless Whisper,” “Faith,” and “Father Figure.” states CNN.

The news site has collected tweets and other social media outpouring of condolences and warm thoughts about the man and the artist.

CNN.com has more below.