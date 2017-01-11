Snoop Dogg Promises To Roast The First “Uncle Tom” To Perform For Donald Trump

“Uncle Toms & Jigaboos” beware! Snoop has laid down the gauntlet to any black entertainer that performs for Donald Trump . . . EVER! Who will be the first Black artist to cross the line and accept an invite from Donald Trump to perform at the Inauguration, or at the White House period?

– See more at: http://hiphopwired.com/534115/snoop-dogg-promises-roast-first-uncle-tom-perform-donald-trump-video/#sthash.kN4QisJp.dpuf