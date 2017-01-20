The Game Shows Respect to 50 Cent & Dr. Dre For Helping Him Start His Career

January 20, 2017 Urban Daypop

The Game went to Instagram to share some insight and reflect on his career on the 12th anniversay of the release of the Documentary. In the post he sends a shout out to Dr. Dre and 50 cent for assisting him in getting his career started in the Rap Industry. “12 years ago today I dropped my 1st album. An album that would go on to sell 10 million copies worldwide & reshape my city & coast…. I’m forever in debt to @DrDre for believing in my dream… [YOU] my fans for the support then & the ones that are still going hard for me at this very moment…. ain’t no ME without YOU ! @50cent for helping push it through the final stages” States the Game.

HipHopDX.com Has more below. 

The Game Shouts Out 50 Cent & Dr. Dre For Helping Him Start His Career

Via www.hiphopdx.com
Happy birthday to a classic album.
 

Editorial credit: hurricanehank / Shutterstock, Inc.