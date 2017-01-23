Jhene Aiko​​ Denies Cheating On Dot Da Genius With Big Sean

(AllHipHop News) Last fall, news broke that Jhené Aiko filed for divorce from her music producer husband Oladipo “Dot da Genius” Omishore.

There was speculation that Aiko split with Dot because of a rumored romantic relationship with her Twenty88  collaborator Big Sean.

Previously, Aiko denied she cheated on her spouse with Sean.

The “Maniac” singer doubled down on that denial while speaking with The Breakfast Club.

