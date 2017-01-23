Sprint Buys 33 Percent Stake in Jay Z’s Tidal

“Jay Z’s streaming service Tidal and telecommunications company Sprint announced a new partnership on Monday that will provide 45 million Sprint users with access to Tidal and exclusive content from the platform. In addition, Sprint acquired a 33 percent stake in Tidal, and the company’s CEO, Marcelo Claure, will sit on Tidal’s Board of Directors. Billboard reports that the company paid approximately $200 million for their share in Tidal.” reports RollingStone.com.

