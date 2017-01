TMZ caught up with, Rap Music and Acting Superstar, Common to get his thoughts on the “Law and Order President’s threat to send in the Feds to clean up Chicago’s violent crime problem. “We don’t need that mentality so I’m not focused on the President right now.” says Common, as he feels that Chicago should take care of itself and that communities are organizing to make a difference in the city and it’s situation.

HipHopDX.com has more below.

Editorial credit: Atl360Pic / Shutterstock, Inc.