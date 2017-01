HotNewHipHop.com notes that Azealia Banks’ decision to go after Rihanna’s citizenship status on Instagram over the weekend was at once inexplicable and unsurprising, given her track record of unnecessary social media beef. The cherry on top: she leaked Rihanna’s phone number. “Bombs away!” she wrote in the caption of the since deleted Instagram post.

HotNewHipHop.com has more information below.

Editorial credit: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock, Inc.