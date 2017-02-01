JamzStealHerMan

957 JAMZ is calling every elementary and middle school in central Alabama to get ready to get lit for tha Gram and Music.Ly. On February 13th we are coming to somebody’s school to see who can turn up the best with the Taylor Girlz ! Flood our timeline and tag us in a video of you and your squad showing your school spirit using the hashtag #jamzstealhermanchallenge and we could have your next pep rally or even your lunch period turnt! It’s the JAMZ steal her man challenge school takeover with 300, the Taylor Girlz, and 957 JAMZ!