957 JAMZ is giving you an exclusive valentines date with your favorite JAMZ BAE! That’s right! Ever thought about asking out Young Dil? DJ Dirty Vegas? Funny Maine? Our gorgeous midday Mami Nu York? Or another one of your JAMZ Joneses! Meet us at the vault Thursday, February 9th for the my JAMZ BAE for valentines day date auction where you could win a date with your jamz crush and check this! All auction proceeds will be donated to the Alabama Ronald McDonald house! It’s the my JAMZ BAE for valentines day date auction powered by Norton’s Flourist and 957 JAMZ!