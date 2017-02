HipHopDX.com has the beat on Drake in London reporting, “Drake had just gotten off the phone with Nicki Minaj before he hit the stage in London during his Boy Meets World Tour and revealed to the stadium crowd in attendance that there may be a Young Money reunion tour in the very near future.”

HipHopDX.com has more on this below.

Drake Teases Young Money Reunion Tour Via www.hiphopdx.com “We might have to do something real special,” Drake told the London crowd at his Boy Meets World…

Editorial credit: John Steel / Shutterstock, Inc.