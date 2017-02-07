Migos Earn Their First No. 1

Billboard writes:

Culture’s debut was driven by streams of its songs, as streaming equivalent album units accounted for 59 percent of the set’s first-week total (77,000 of 131,000). The album sold 44,000 in traditional album sales and earned 10,000 in track equivalent album units.

The ranking marks a vast improvement from their debut album, 2015’s Yung Rich Nation, which peaked at No. 17. – See more at:

