On a recent interview with the Breakfast Club, Remy Ma denied speculation that she’s called out Nicki in any of her lyrucs.

Ma is quoted as saying “If you look at the history of Remy Ma, whenever I’ve had a problem with any female in the entire game I will say your name,” declared the “Money Showers” spitter. “I do not want you sitting there thinking, ‘Oh my god, is she talking about me?’”

AllHipHop.com has the full story below.

By Amitofo