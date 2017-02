Riding high off their Grammy nominations, Fat Joe and Remy Ma release their Plata o Plomo album, writes HipHopDX.com

Along with the lead single “All the Way Up” featuring French Montana and Infared, the project (which means “Silver or Lead” in Spanish) is made up of 12 tracks showing the Terror Squad rappers are just as relevant as ever.

HipHopDX.com has more below.

Editorial credit: Jamie Lamor Thompson / Shutterstock, Inc.