The second half of 2017 will feature J. Cole on the road, touring to suppor this latest album ‘4 Your Eyes Only’. Tickets will go on sale, Friday, February 24.

AllHipHop.com has the ticket site and more on this below.

J. Cole Announces “4 Your Eyez Only” World Tour Via allhiphop.com FIND OUT HOW YOU CAN SEE THE DREAMVILLE BOSS LIVE IN CONCERT

http://allhiphop.com