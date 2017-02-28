Nicki Vs. Remy : Rap Queens’ Beef History Explained

Nicki Minaj and Terror Squad MC Remy Ma viciously reignited a decade-long feud. The public beef that started in 2007 seemingly expired when Ma was incarcerated on multiple charges in 2008. Since Remy Ma’s release in 2014, time has only soured feelings between the rappers, as evidenced by Remy Ma’s “Shether,” a diss track aimed at Minaj. Here’s a cheat sheet on the rap queen battle . . .RollingStone.com has timeline and breakdown below.

Nicki Minaj Vs. Remy Ma: Rap Queens’ Beef History Explained Via www.rollingstone.com Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma reignited a decade-long feud with scathing tracks and remarks in February.

Editorial credit: Jamie Lamor Thompson / Shutterstock.com

Editorial credit: Helga Esteb / Shutterstock.com