Raekwon’s next studio album, The Wild, is scheduled to arrive on March 24.

The project will include contributions from CeeLo Green, G-Eazy, Andra Day, and newcomer P.U.R.E.

Young Money head Lil Wayne is also featured on a track titled “My Corner.”

The musical union of Weezy and Raekwon is a rare collaboration between two of the most successful rap stars of the last three decades, reports AllHipHop.com.

Editorial credit: lev radin / Shutterstock.com