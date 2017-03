Never mind that former Iggy Azalea beau Nick Young lost $500,000 in a home invasion, let’s make sure that we capture that hip to waste line ratio and let Nick know what else was robbed from his life!

The article has no mention of Iggy’s thoughts on the burglary or if she’s aware that Nick is still alive, but god bless it, she does look good in that headline photo.

You can check out SoHH.com‘s coverage of Nick’s losses below.

Iggy Azalea’s Ex Gets Jacked For $500,000 Via www.sohh.com Australian rapper Iggy Azalea‘s ex-fiancé Nick Young is about $500,000 in the hole….

