Marco Rubio Thinks People May Assassinate Trump Over Snoop Dogg Video

Republican Senator Marco Rubio is concerned about the ideas that Snoop Dogg’s “Lavender” video may give people.

Snoop Dogg‘s video for “Lavender” have people looking at him the way they did back 1993, with a little bit of fear. Ever since he became a beloved weed-smoker, sports enthusiast, reality show star and DJ, Snoop hasn’t made headlines for many of his actions or statements. But that seems to be changing now that he’s depicted himself putting a gun to Donald Trump’s head in his latest video, reports HipHopWired.com

Editorial credit: Kobby Dagan / Shutterstock.com