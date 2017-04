Fan of “Little Big Lies” are calling out for an Emmy for Nicole Kidman. The star studded cast includes Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Alexander Skarsgård, Zoë Kravitz and Laura Dern, but Kidman’s portrayal of an abused wife and mother are garnering fans affection from every corner of the internet.

Jaguar PS / Shutterstock.com